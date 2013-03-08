© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Samsung apologizes for fatal gas leak

A gas leak at Samsung Semiconductor's plant in Hwseong, outside of Seoul on the 28 of January, resulted in the death of one worker – and the injuring or four.

Samsung has now apologized for the hydrofluoric acid gas accident, stating that it will take measures to prevent the recurrence of similar accidents.



Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Kwon Oh-hyun, stated that: "We plan to overhaul the system in a bid to better make environmentally-friendly workplaces," reports the Yonhap News Agency



Samsung will now start an investigation of negligence.