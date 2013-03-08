© evertiq

Avnet Memec expands relationship with Coilcraft in Europe

Avnet Memec announces that it has been appointed as the Coilcraft distributor for UK and Ireland.

The new agreement makes Avnet Memec the major distribution partner for Coilcraft’s magnetic and inductor product ranges throughout Europe.



“Coilcraft is the leading global supplier of standard and custom magnetic components and is the go-to company for many of the world’s leading semiconductor manufacturers when developing their own reference designs,” commented Bill Walker, vice president of technical marketing at Avnet Memec. “With this agreement, we are now able to offer our customers in the UK and Ireland the same outstanding products and comprehensive technical support that we already offer to the rest of Europe.”



Mark Ellison, European sales and distribution manager, at Coilcraft said, “Avnet Memec was the natural choice for our distribution partner for the UK and Ireland, following their appointment in Iberia in 2012. The technical and design support provided by the team in mainland Europe is truly first-class and we are looking forward to working on new opportunities with them throughout the region.”