Dialog secures Avantec VoIP phone wins

Avantec Manufacturing Ltd has selected Dialog Semiconductor's ultra low power Green VoIP chipset for two new phones for the Asian hotel resort and serviced apartment markets.

Avantec is using Dialog’s SC14461 processor and Rhea software in its Hotel VoIP PH656 and Trimline VoIP PH658 corded phones.



Louis Y. Lei, Product Manager at Avantec Manufacturing Ltd, commented, “Dialog’s Green VoIP processors have the lowest power consumption figures in the industry as well as providing superb audio quality, which we believe will bring significant benefits our hospitality customers throughout Asia. Dialog’s easy-to-use Rhea software, tools and comprehensive support have enabled us to accelerate the availability of our new VoIP phones.”



Sean McGrath, Vice President of the Connectivity, Automotive and Industrial business group at Dialog Semiconductor, commented, “Dialog’s Green VoIP technology is very energy-efficient in comparison to other solutions on the market, enabling Avantec’s hospitality customers to save money by running voice and data communications over one network and ensure the sound quality of the calls is exceptionally high. It’s a market that has significant potential for growth as standard hotel PBXs provide limited features and are very expensive to purchase and maintain.”