IAR Systems chosen by GainSpan
IAR Systems announces that GainSpan has selected to work exclusively with tools from IAR Systems to develop its new GS2000 Wi-Fi and ZigBee solution.
The company has chosen to work with I2AR Systems because of its strong position in the ARM Cortex-M market, extensive technical support, and high-quality, high-performance tools.
Recently announced by GainSpan, the GS2000 is the industry’s first single-chip solution bringing together two Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) low-power standard wireless technologies: Wi-Fi (802.11b/g/n) and 802.15.4. The GS2000 is a highly integrated System on a Chip (SoC) containing multi-standard radio frequencies as well as both 802.11b/g/n and 802.15.4 Physical layer/Media Access Control layer (PHY/MAC) functionality and dual ARM Cortex-M3-based central processor units. Device and appliance manufacturers can use the GS2000 to develop a design that supports either ZigBee Internet Protocol (IP) and/or Wi-Fi, with IPv4 or IPv6, all in the same product. Application areas range from personal healthcare and fitness and smart energy applications to segments such as metering and high-quality video and audio applications used in consumer and home automation products.
To develop the new platform, GainSpan has chosen to work exclusively with IAR Embedded Workbench for ARM. The tool suite features the IAR C/C++ Compiler with world-leading optimizations for code size and speed, as well as the comprehensive C-SPY® Debugger. IAR Systems provides renowned technical support through support centers and distributors all over the world.
“To create products that truly deliver on the vision of the Internet of Things, we have chosen to work with IAR Systems,” said Bernard Aboussouan, Vice President of Marketing, GainSpan. “We selected IAR Embedded Workbench for its powerful optimizations and consistently high quality. IAR Systems’ strong position in the ARM Cortex-M market and excellent technical support were also key factors in our decision. We are very excited to now be able to announce the GS2000 solution that will help accelerate the development and market adoption of connected devices and sensors.”
“We are very glad to be selected by GainSpan, as it confirms the importance of IAR Systems’ role not only in the microcontroller market but also for complete SoC solutions,” said Stefan Skarin, CEO of IAR Systems. “Our global coverage with outstanding technical support combined with the ability to support also large organizations with our enterprise licensing makes IAR Systems a strong partner for GainSpan customers worldwide.”
