A world’s first from Mouser

Mouser Electronics announces the availability of Microchip’s MCP19111, the world’s first hybrid, mixed-signal power-management controller, integrating a PWM controller with a Flash-based MCU.

The Microchip MCP19111 is a digitally enhanced power analog family that operates across a wide voltage range of 4.5V to 32V and offers an increase in flexibility over conventional analog-based solutions.



The MCP19111 is the world’s first hybrid, mixed-signal power-management controller that integrates an analog-based PWM controller with a fully functional Flash-based microcontroller. This integration offers the flexibility of a digital solution, with the speed, performance and resolution of an analog-based controller. These devices have integrated MOSFET drivers configured for synchronous, step-down applications. When combined with Microchip’s expanded family of high-speed MOSFETs, the MCP19111 drives customizable, high-efficiency power conversion.