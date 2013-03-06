© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

Moog announces contract with Bell Helicopter

Moog announces that it finalized the terms of a contract with Bell Helicopter for the design, qualification and manufacturing of the primary flight control actuation on the new Bell 525 Relentless helicopter.

Last February, Bell Helicopter launched the 525 Relentless Program, a Super Medium™ twin capable of carrying up to 16 passengers. The helicopter, which was designed with the assistance of select customers, will be marketed to the offshore oil industry, search and rescue operators, corporate/executive transport and emergency medical operations.



Bell Helicopter selected Moog as the primary flight control actuation supplier on the 525 Relentless in early 2012. The helicopter's flight control system will feature a new fly-by-wire architecture.



Ralph Elbert, General Manager of Moog's Rotorcraft Products Business Unit stated "I'm delighted that we are working with Bell on this high-profile platform. We have been involved with this program for nearly a year and recently completed the critical design review and delivered the first shipset of prototype hardware. Bell Helicopter is targeting 2014 for the first flight of the 525 Relentless.