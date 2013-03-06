© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

WXIC and GigaDevice partner up

Chinese Wuhan Xinxin Semiconductor Manufacturing (WXIC) announces a long-term supply agreement with GigaDevice Semiconductor, a specialist in NOR Flash memory products.

The agreement will provide GigaDevice with the critical capacity and quality assurances it requires as it expands its worldwide customer base.



The two companies will work together to optimize WXIC's 65-nm, 300MM wafer production to meet the specific needs of GigaDevice's range of high-speed, low-power NOR Flash products, including: serial peripheral interface (SPI) flash and parallel flash memories designed into embedded, consumer electronics and mobile communications devices.



"Having proven and reliable long-term manufacturing partners is critical to our fabless strategy that enables us to produce innovative, quality products with lower overhead than our competitors. We are pleased with the collaborative approach WXIC is taking, helping us transition to a more cost-effective and higher performing 65-nm technology node and 300MM manufacturing. We are confident they can provide the capacity and expertise we need to be successful as we grow our customer base," said Yiming Zhu, Chairman, CEO and President of GigaDevice.



"GigaDevice has carved out a unique and differentiated position in a competitive market space, and has an impressive list of customers using their NOR flash products. They have unique advantages in terms of performance and area, and we are well-positioned to enable and evolve those innovations with them," said Dr. Simon Yang, CEO of WXIC. "We see much opportunity in GigaDevice's strategy and product offering in high growth areas such as smartphones and other mobile devices, and also in automotive and industrial markets where their innovative technology can be applied effectively."