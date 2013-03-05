© milan jurkovic dreamstime.com

Axial cemented wirewound safety resistor

Vishay Intertechnology introduced a new axial cemented wirewound safety resistor specially designed to ensure safe and silent fusing operation during overload conditions in electric appliances, energy meters, and power supplies.

Featuring a fusing time of < 30 s for a 45 W overload and high surge voltage capability, the new Vishay Draloric AC03..CS offers a special cement coating for immediate interruption without flame and explosion when mains voltage (220 Vrms) is applied.



In addition to fusing "without a bang" in electric appliances such as washing machines and shaver chargers, the AC03..CS safety resistor acts as an in-rush current-limiting resistor during normal operation. The device's specially developed lacquer coating matches the thermal and electrical insulating properties of standard silicone cement. This allows designers to meet the requirements for UL approval more easily and eliminates the need to utilize additional fuses in series with the input resistor.



The AC03..CS features a surge voltage capability of 2 kV (30 pulses/15 min.) as per IEC 61000-4-5, with higher surge capability available on request. The resistor provides a power rating of 3 W at an ambient temperature of 40 ºC and 2.5 W at 70 ºC. The RoHS-compliant device offers resistance from 10 Ω to 100 Ω, resistance tolerance of ± 5 %, and temperature coefficient (TCR) of ± 200 ppm/K.



Samples and production quantities of the AC03..CS safety resistor are available now, with lead times of eight to 10 weeks for larger orders.