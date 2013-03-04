© verticalarray dreamstime.com

Asam gets 5 more years

Infineon's supervisory borad has extended the contract of Chief Financial Officer Dominik Asam.

The Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG has extended the contract Dominik Asam for five years until December 31, 2018.



Dominik Asam was appointed as Chief Financial Officer to the Management Board of Infineon Technologies AG on January 1, 2011; his current contract is expiring on December 31, 2013.The contract extension was unanimously approved by the Supervisory Board at its meeting held after the Annual General Meeting of the company.