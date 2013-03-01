© grzegorz kula dreamstime.com

New quality accreditation for Rebound

Rebound Electronics have been awarded the ISO 13485 quality accreditation.

ISO 13485 is a quality management standard specifically for the medical devices industry, and represents the requirements for a company or organisation to have a comprehensive management system in place for the design and manufacture of medical devices.



This accreditation was awarded following an assessment of processes and management procedures including risk assessment and quality assurance documentation.