Nordic Semiconductor signs with Elfa Distrelec

Ultra low power (ULP) RF specialist Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OSE: NOD) today announces that it has added specialist low volume, rapid delivery Swiss catalog distributor Distrelec to its European distribution network.

Distrelec ELFA Group specializes in stocking a wide range of parts across three main European warehouse hubs in Switzerland, Sweden, and Germany.



"Wireless is a rapidly expanding business for us," says Jürg Hübscher, Head of Distribution & Project Management at Distrelec. "And in particular the ultra low power segment is booming, particularly with the advent of Bluetooth low energy, because of the way it has opened up access to the smartphone and app markets."



Hübscher continues: "In addition, if you are interested in ultra low power wireless you can search and search for the best solutions and will always come back to Nordic Semiconductor as the market leader whose solutions we and the majority of our customers perceive as being several years ahead of the rest of the industry - be it proprietary, ANT+, or Bluetooth low energy.



"Finally, Nordic also has an excellent technical FAQ section on its website that our customers find can help them to resolve many technical questions or issues quickly without having to seek further technical support."



"Europe remains a vibrant hub for a lot of early pre-volume design and prototyping work," comments Geir Langeland, Nordic Semiconductor's Director of Sales & Marketing. "This type of customer needs access to Nordic's class-leading solutions in small volumes at high speed and will appreciate access to technical support if they need it, which is why we have decided to further enhance our European distribution network with the appointment of Distrelec."