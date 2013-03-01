© alinoubigh dreamstime.com Components | March 01, 2013
Nordic Semiconductor signs with Elfa Distrelec
Ultra low power (ULP) RF specialist Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OSE: NOD) today announces that it has added specialist low volume, rapid delivery Swiss catalog distributor Distrelec to its European distribution network.
Distrelec ELFA Group specializes in stocking a wide range of parts across three main European warehouse hubs in Switzerland, Sweden, and Germany.
"Wireless is a rapidly expanding business for us," says Jürg Hübscher, Head of Distribution & Project Management at Distrelec. "And in particular the ultra low power segment is booming, particularly with the advent of Bluetooth low energy, because of the way it has opened up access to the smartphone and app markets."
Hübscher continues: "In addition, if you are interested in ultra low power wireless you can search and search for the best solutions and will always come back to Nordic Semiconductor as the market leader whose solutions we and the majority of our customers perceive as being several years ahead of the rest of the industry - be it proprietary, ANT+, or Bluetooth low energy.
"Finally, Nordic also has an excellent technical FAQ section on its website that our customers find can help them to resolve many technical questions or issues quickly without having to seek further technical support."
"Europe remains a vibrant hub for a lot of early pre-volume design and prototyping work," comments Geir Langeland, Nordic Semiconductor's Director of Sales & Marketing. "This type of customer needs access to Nordic's class-leading solutions in small volumes at high speed and will appreciate access to technical support if they need it, which is why we have decided to further enhance our European distribution network with the appointment of Distrelec."
"Wireless is a rapidly expanding business for us," says Jürg Hübscher, Head of Distribution & Project Management at Distrelec. "And in particular the ultra low power segment is booming, particularly with the advent of Bluetooth low energy, because of the way it has opened up access to the smartphone and app markets."
Hübscher continues: "In addition, if you are interested in ultra low power wireless you can search and search for the best solutions and will always come back to Nordic Semiconductor as the market leader whose solutions we and the majority of our customers perceive as being several years ahead of the rest of the industry - be it proprietary, ANT+, or Bluetooth low energy.
"Finally, Nordic also has an excellent technical FAQ section on its website that our customers find can help them to resolve many technical questions or issues quickly without having to seek further technical support."
"Europe remains a vibrant hub for a lot of early pre-volume design and prototyping work," comments Geir Langeland, Nordic Semiconductor's Director of Sales & Marketing. "This type of customer needs access to Nordic's class-leading solutions in small volumes at high speed and will appreciate access to technical support if they need it, which is why we have decided to further enhance our European distribution network with the appointment of Distrelec."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments