FTDI teams up with MikroElektronika

FTDI Chip has collaborated with tool chain vendor MikroElektronika, providing it with detailed libraries for accessing the popular Visual TFT graphic development solution.

Visual TFT, from MikroElektronika, is a standalone software environment in which EVE objects can be dragged and dropped onto a palette in order to build complex applications. It uses this graphic input and generates code that is compatible with MikroElektronika’s range of compilers. This can then be placed onto the system microcontroller.



“A wide variety of industry sectors are now demanding more sophisticated forms of human-machine interaction and expecting more satisfying user experiences. EVE integrates display, audio and touch onto a low cost, easy-to-use, single-chip solution,” Fred Dart, CEO and founder of FTDI Chip, explains. “By working with MikroElektronika, we are now in a position to complement our EVE offering with a comprehensive design environment.”



“Combining FTDI Chip’s EVE family with our Visual TFT offering will facilitate the rapid construction of GUIs that are highly intuitive in nature,” states Aleksandar Nikolic, Product Manager at MikroElektronika. “This will have a major impact on a broad cross section of TFT implementations.”