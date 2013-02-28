© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Murky future makes business harder

The questions regarding the future ownership of ST-Ericsson is making the current market situation more difficult, according to CEO Didier Lamouche.

In an interview with Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan, Didier Lamouche said:



- Of course we are being affected by the current situation. We have a lot of questions from both present and potential new customers regarding what will happen to the company and to which extent we can be trusted.



It was in late 2012 that ST Microelectronics announced that they wanted to exit the joint venture with Ericsson. The Swedish telecom giant does not – however – want to be the sole owner, which in turn leaves some questions for the future.



- But the sooner we get an answer on how this will be resolved, the better it is for the company and the employees. I hope for an answer, at least in the next few months, says Didier Lamouche to Sydsvenskan.