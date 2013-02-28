© ermess dreamstime.com

Comtech receives $1.2 million equipment order

Comtech Telecommunications announces that its Tempe, Arizona-based subsidiary, Comtech EF Data, received a USD 1.2 million order for satellite communications infrastructure equipment.

A mobile network operator in Latin America will utilize the equipment to extend existing 2G, 2.5G and 3G networks and to enable 3G HSPA mobile broadband into rural and remote areas. The order included satellite modems, redundancy switches, and both indoor and outdoor frequency conversion systems.



The CDM-750 Advanced High-Speed Trunking Modem and the mobile operators’ de facto standard, the CDM-625 Advanced Satellite Modem, were specified. Both models feature technologies that allow bandwidth efficiencies, link optimization and a reduction in operating expenses. The CDM-750 was designed to be the most efficient and highest throughput point-to-point trunking modem.



Both indoor and outdoor frequency conversion systems were purchased, including the MBT-5000 L-Band Up/Down Converter System and the LPOD Block Up Converter. The MBT-5000 provides frequency conversion between L-Band IF and C-/X-Ku-Band RF frequencies. The rack mountable unit offers a mix of conversion functionality or 1:1 redundant system operation.



“We were selected to supply products for this network expansion based on our proven ability to facilitate sustainable and profitable connectivity,” commented Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “The combination of our technologies enables operators globally to build out networks in rural and remote areas with low density populations, expand existing networks to support subscriber and traffic growth and upgrade networks to add new services.”