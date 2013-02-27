© alinoubigh dreamstime.com

EB and Renesas cooperate

The runtime solution of Elektrobit (EB)’s development platform for human machine interfaces (HMIs), EB GUIDE Graphic Target Framework (GTF), has been ported to the Renesas Electronics Corporation (Renesas) R-Car H1.

The collaboration enables car manufacturers to use the high-end Renesas chip in combination with the EB GUIDE GTF to utilize the advanced graphical capabilities of the SoC. The carmakers will benefit by a huge acceleration in development processes and will also be able to create cost effective prototypes of future HMI platforms.



Masayasu Yoshida, senior manager of automotive information systems solution department, Renesas Electronics Corporation said: “This powerful combination of one of the industry’s most comprehensive solutions for the development of multimedia infotainment systems and a leading SoC platform that offers one of the best graphical performances in the embedded market will be a decisive driver for future development.”



Yokoi Hiroki, General Manager of EB’s subsidiary in Japan: “EB will provide not only the tools but also support and services in order to contribute to the customers' success collaborating with one of our strongest partners, Renesas.”



Martin Schleicher, Vice president, Infotainment Products at EB: “The collaboration with Renesas offers EB customers a ready-to-use solution for future HMI development through one of the worldwide leading SoC platforms for next-generation car infotainment systems”.