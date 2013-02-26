© corepics vof dreamstime.com

GaN expands in the UK

GaN Systems has opened a new office facility located in Reading, England.

This expansion of the Company's European operations will aid the Company in continuing to impact key industries, like manufacturing and automotive, where the need for clean technology power conversion applications continue to grow. GaN Systems' head office is currently located in Ottawa, Canada.



"GaN Systems new office facility comes in response to a strong pull from our growing base of European customer partners," said Geoff Haynes, the Company's UK based VP Business Development. "The Company has a strong focus on collaborating across the manufacturing value chains for global power electronics markets to accelerate the adoption, and drive the cost of manufacture of GaN components. That can only be achieved through a strong local technical presence."



In addition to sales offices, the new location will include technical support and seminar facilities.