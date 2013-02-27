© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

TSMC and Altera to continue long-term partnership

TSMC and Altera Corporation have cemented their commitment to a long-term partnership to set new milestones in FPGA innovation.

TSMC is Altera’s primary foundry, supplying processes to fulfill Altera’s product portfolio, including soon-to-be-released 20 nm products, existing mainstream products, and long-lived components.



“Over the course of our 20-year collaboration, Altera and TSMC have achieved many industry milestones that have greatly benefitted both companies," said John Daane, president, CEO and chairman of Altera. “TSMC remains an important part of our future product development. We look forward to continuing our close partnership to jointly develop technologies for next-generation products.”



Morris Chang, TSMC’s chairman and CEO added, "The history of collaboration between Altera and TSMC has exemplified the way fabless and foundry have nurtured each other to become a powerful force in the semiconductor industry. TSMC would not be where it is today without customers like Altera, and I firmly believe this partnership will continue to flourish."