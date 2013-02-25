© bernardo varela dreamstime.com

Boeing acquires microprocessors business

Boeing has acquired CPU Technology Inc.'s Acalis business.

Acalis microprocessors contain unique hardware and software that can guard mission-critical onboard systems in Boeing platforms.



"Acalis provides security-on-a-chip that can help defend the manned and unmanned aircraft we build at Boeing today and in the future for customers around the world," said Chris Chadwick, president of Boeing Military Aircraft. "With these processors onboard, warfighters can complete their missions and not be sidelined by malware, cloning and other cyber threats against the aircraft's systems."



Acalis will be integrated into Boeing Military Aircraft's Global Strike division. The Acalis business employs approximately 40 people and is based in Pleasanton, Calif.



Acquiring Acalis continues the company's strategy of increasing Boeing's vertical depth to better differentiate its offerings and provide long-term value for its global aerospace and defense customers.



CPU Technology was privately held and the terms of the transaction were not disclosed.