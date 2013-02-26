© corepics vof dreamstime.com

Peregrine collaborates with Intel on RF Front-End Tuning Solution for LTE Platform Reference Design

Peregrine Semiconductor is collaborating with Intel on the latest generation of its popular DuNE tuning technology offering for Intel’s LTE platform reference design.



The tuning solution utilizes Peregrine’s third generation tuning products, which feature multidimensional tuning capabilities, for full coverage of the 41 available LTE bands. The solution introduces a monolithic full tuning network that integrates three DuNE Digitally Tunable Capacitors (DTCs), a MIPI serial interface, and all tuning functions in a single device.



These functions include bias generation, integrated RF filtering and bypassing, control interface, and ESD protection. The solution eliminates the need for external components and circuitry that would otherwise be required in the LTE platform. It is the next step in Peregrine’s high-performance RFFE tuning product roadmap, which began with the Company’s first-generation discrete DTCs that launched in 2010.



“We are proud that Intel selected Peregrine’s unique tuning technology as the multidimensional antenna-tuning solution for this latest LTE platform,” said Jim Cable, Chief Executive Officer of Peregrine Semiconductor Corporation. “We worked closely with Intel to develop this highly-integrated solution, which utilizes the best of what our UltraCMOS process and DuNE innovations offer—optimized handset efficiency, data rate, call integrity, and battery life. This win demonstrates confidence in our RF Front End tuning solutions and in our ability to solve the broad, highly-complex challenges of 4G LTE designs.”