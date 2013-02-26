© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com

Xilinx and Tektelic partner

Xilinx announced the availability of a high performance development solution for designing next-generation heterogeneous wireless networks.

The availability of the Xilinx scalable digital front end (DFE) IP cores covering Digital Up and Down (DUC/DDC) Conversion, Crest Factor Reduction (CFR) and Digital Pre-Distortion (DPD) operating on a standard Xilinx FMC evaluation board connected to Tektelic’s wideband radio transceiver allows equipment designers to evaluate Xilinx’s radio IP with their power amplifier equipment, or prototype and develop their own IP on Xilinx devices.



“The combination of the DFE IP and transceiver enables customers to rapidly develop solutions for emerging heterogeneous wireless networks where requirements differ based on whether the system is a picocell, microcell, macrocell or active antenna array,” said David Hawke, director of wireless product marketing at Xilinx. “The IP can uniquely scale to meet these requirements to offer low cost, low power and high performance in 28nm silicon, while offering a significant time-to-market advantage through reduced development times.”



“Increasing RF performance and bandwidth are key to future radio system design, but it is a significant challenge to achieve the high performance demanded by MC-GSM over such wide bandwidths demanded by present Multi-RAT systems. MC-GSM in particular requires dynamic range exceeding those of 3G and 4G systems,” said David Tholl, CTO at Tektelic. “Tektelic’s new wideband transceiver has achieved class leading performance to enable rapid development of these high performance systems in conjunction with Xilinx boards and IP.”