Crocus appoints new VP
Crocus Technology has appointed Dr. Ken Mackay as vice-president of technology development.
Mackay was previously director of memory cell engineering at Crocus, a post he held for two and a half years, where he was in charge of developing and integrating magnetic and thermal properties of semiconductor materials. Prior to that, Mackay was the magnetic test and product engineering manager for Crocus, the position he held when he first joined Crocus from Hitachi in 2006.
As VP of technology development, Mackay will manage a team of 30 based in Grenoble, France, and San Jose, California, oversee 40 engineers and technicians from Crocus’ strategic partners Towerjazz and IBM, plus 60 researchers from Spintec, a nanomagnetic laboratory partly owned by leading micro- and nanotechnology research center CEA.
“Ken is highly talented with excellent technological credentials. He has an outstanding track record in fundamental R&D on novel magnetic devices, as well as a vast knowledge of product development in the magnetic data storage industry,” said Bertrand Cambou, executive chairman of Crocus Technology. “Ken has also been a valued team member since joining us in 2006. We are very pleased to place the final stage of the industrial processing of our magnetically enhanced semiconductor technology under his skilled leadership. We are on track to go to market with our Towerjazz products from Q2 and for our manufacturing to be fully operational by Q3.”
