Baidu deploys Marvell's ARM processor-based server

Marvell powers Baidu's cloud storage application with its low-power ARMADA XP CPU Server on Chip.

"Based on the ARM architecture and combined with our dedicated engineering, the Marvell server SoC is unique in its ability to deliver the low power consumption, high storage and computer density, fast implementation time and easy manageability that can help companies cost-effectively support a new era of cloud- and Web-based services. The Baidu implementation brings Marvell's vision for ARM architecture full circle, and Marvell's leadership and heritage as the only company to provide end-to-end ARM solutions that cover communications, storage, servers, compute and mobile was integral in making the Baidu deployment a reality", said Ramesh Sivakolundu, vice president, Cloud Services and Infrastructure Business Unit, Marvell.



The ARM servers in the Baidu data center are powered by Marvell's complete platform solution of quad core ARM-based ARMADA XP SoC products, including the ARMADA XP CPU, Marvell's storage controller, and a 10Gb Ethernet switch. Marvell has customized the ARM servers specifically for Baidu's cloud storage requirements. The Marvell platform is designed to increase the amount of storage for conventional 2U chassis up to 96 TB, and to lower the total cost of ownership by 25 percent, compared with previous x86-based server solutions.



In addition, Marvell has incorporated its Ethernet physical layer (PHY) transceivers.