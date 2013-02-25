© kornwa dreamstime.com

CardioNet, IMEC and Delta partner on cardiac monitoring

CardioNet, Inc. signed a multi-year development agreement with the Belgium-based nanoelectronics research center imec and its Dutch affiliate Holst Centre.

Over the next 18 months, the companies will work to develop two cardiac monitoring products to improve the patient experience during monitoring, and to be a major advance in the field of remote cardiac monitoring. CardioNet expects the development project to build on its proprietary algorithms and back-end infrastructure, and imec’s expertise in ultra-low power ECG readout ASIC (application specific integrated circuit).



The project will also leverage Denmark-based Delta's development of the world's smallest ECG electrode patch.



“Ten years ago, CardioNet revolutionized the field of cardiac monitoring by introducing the first mobile outpatient cardiac telemetry system, MCOTTM. Today, CardioNet is once again pioneering the field, by developing innovative solutions in terms of user experience and performance,” commented Luc Van den hove, President and CEO of imec.



Joe Capper, President and CEO of CardioNet, commented: “We are excited to join forces with IMEC to develop the next generation of cardiac monitoring devices. In selecting IMEC as our development partner, we were extremely impressed with imec’s proven track record of developing innovative products for a distinguished group of global partners. This collaboration will further advance the use of remote technology to improve the quality of patient care.”