Richardson RFPD signs with Lime Microsystems

Richardson RFPD, Inc. has completed an agreement to distribute product from Lime Microsystems ("Lime").

Lime is an England-based manufacturer that specializes in field programmable RF transceivers (FPRFs) for the next generation of wireless broadband systems.



Under the agreement, Richardson RFPD will distribute Lime's LMS6002D multi-band, multistandard transceiver worldwide, with the exceptions of Korea and Taiwan.



“Lime Microsystems’ comprehensive transceiver is a significant addition to our small cell solutions lineup," said Chris Marshall, VP of RF and Wireless, Richardson RPFD. "It provides an attractive space-saving option for our customers, covering multiple functions and greatly shortening time to market."



“We have over 150 customers using Lime’s technology and these include everything from military organizations, through to OEMs for telecom network equipment and consumer devices, so a supply network that supports this large, diverse group of companies and developers is essential," said Lime CEO, Ebrahim Bushehri. "The expertise in RF technologies and their well-regarded reputation has made the Richardson RFPD team a natural choice for us.”