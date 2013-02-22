© evertiq

Premier Farnell signs franchise with Coilcraft

Premier Farnell has announced it will stock 3,500 products in a new agreement with chip inductors, power inductors and other magnetics provider Coilcraft.

The agreement covers Europe, excluding Israel, all of Asia Pacific, Brazil and Mexico.



The range of products will be targeted particularly at wireless and broadband communications, automotive electronics, computers and peripherals, and all manner of Power Management applications, and means that customers can easily access products through their local operating business.



Mike Buffham, Global Head of Product and Pricing at Premier Farnell, said: “This exciting new international franchise announcement with Coilcraft expands our award- winning technology solutions product offering and further strengthens our position as the leading high service distributor. We have listened to our customers and delivering an extensively stocked Coilcraft range enhances our global Passive linecard and makes it easier for our customers to access all the products they need in one place.”



Coilcraft President Tom Liebman said, “We are delighted to announce the addition of Premier Farnell to our sales network. Their approach to the design engineering community is ideal for promoting Coilcraft’s products to engineers who are looking for innovative solutions, flexible component sizes, and high performance products.”