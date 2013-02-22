© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com

Ericsson and Huawei Head-to-Head in RAN market share for 2012

Mobile infrastructure RAN revenues grew 17.4% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2012 to reach almost $8.5 billion; 2.5% lower than the same quarter a year ago.

For the whole year Ericsson and Huawei are closely matched in RAN market share with about 24% each, followed by Nokia Siemens Networks, Alcatel-Lucent, ZTE, Samsung, and NEC.



“In the fourth quarter of 2012 Ericsson picked up 3 points of market share, followed by Samsung and Nokia Siemens Networks. These gains came at the expense of Huawei who lost almost 5 points of share in the quarter,” says Nick Marshall, principal analyst at ABI Research.



Nokia Siemens Networks jumped to number 2 in RAN market share after number 1 ranked Ericsson in Q412, Huawei ranked number 3, and Alcatel-Lucent was 4th in the quarter.



For the full year the RAN market was squeezed in 2012, although the fourth quarter was up ahead of normal seasonality, the full year RAN market was down 10%.



These vendor market share trends are reversed for the whole year where Huawei and Samsung each gained almost 3 points of share and Alcatel-Lucent and Ericsson each lost share compared to full year 2011.



“Rankings for the full year place Ericsson and Huawei in the joint #1 position followed by Nokia Siemens Networks unchanged at number 3, Alcatel-Lucent unchanged at number 4 and ZTE at number 5,” continues Marshall.