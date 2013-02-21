© alexander fediachov dreamstime.com Components | February 21, 2013
Achronix ships 22nm Speedster22i FPGAs
Achronix Semiconductor has begun shipping its Speedster22i HD1000 FPGA to customers.
Built on Intel’s advanced 22nm, 3-D Tri-Gate transistor technology, Achronix claims that the Speedster22i HD devices consume half the power and are half the cost of competitive high‑end FPGAs for targeted high bandwidth applications. The FPGAs come with a full suite of hardened interface IP including 10/40/100G Ethernet, 100Gbps Interlaken, PCI Express Gen1/2/3 and 2.133 Gbps DDR3 controllers.
The Speedster22i HD1000 is the first member of the Speedster22i family. It includes over 1 million effective LUTs, consisting of 700,000 programmable LUTs and 300,000 LUTs of additional functionality provided by the fixed-function hardened IP. The device also integrates 86 Mbits of RAM, 960 programmable IO and 64 lanes of 12.75 Gbps SerDes.
“Speedster22i FPGAs address the high bandwidth and low latency requirements of high performance wireline, test and HPC applications,” said Robert Blake, President and CEO of Achronix. “The embedded hard IP blocks in the Speedster22i FPGAs not only simplify the design of high bandwidth applications, but also dramatically reduce the power and cost of the end solution.”
HD1000 Development Kit
The Speedster22i HD1000 development kit includes a PCI-express form-factor, HD1000 development board, ACE software, programming pod and power supply. The kit supports development and prototyping of 100G Ethernet, Interlaken, PCI Express, DDR3 and SerDes. Customers can use the development board in a PC chassis using the PCI Express interface, or it can be used stand alone. Achronix also supplies a number of reference designs that demonstrate the capabilities of hardened interface protocols.
Product Availability
Engineering samples of the Speedster22i HD1000 are available today. The HD1000 development board is available for purchase immediately at a price of USD 13'000, including ACE development software. The next device, Speedster22i HD680P is currently supported in ACE and will be available in Q2 2013. The HD1500 is the largest member of the Speedster22i family and will include 28Gbps SerDes. The HD1500 will be available at the end 2013.
