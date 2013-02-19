© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

TowerJazz focusing on Asia

TowerJazz announces appointment of Keiichi Kawabata as Representative Director and President of TowerJazz Japan. Ltd. and Michael Song as Vice President of Sales and President of TowerJazz Korea

The appointment of Keiichi Kawabata as Representative Director and President of TowerJazz Japan, Ltd. and the nomination of Michael Song as Vice President of Sales and President of TowerJazz Korea. TowerJazz is strengthening its sales organization to focus on Japan business and providing increased business and technical support to address the growing customer needs in Japan and the APAC region.



TowerJazz is extending its offering in its Nishiwaki fab to address the RF market as well as power management, CMOS image sensors(CIS), MEMS, TOPS and other applications.



In his role, Kawabata will be responsible for leading the Business Development and Sales group. He has nearly 30 years of managerial experience in creating global sales and marketing strategies through strong leadership and focused efforts (especially sales penetration and technical engineering/marketing) and building robust customer relationships through many years of experience working with people from diverse backgrounds.



Michael Song joined TowerJazz in 2009 as Korea Country Manager, and to date has attained a number of significant achievements such as increasing the number of Korean customers from zero to more than 50 and growing revenue by about 400%. He also played a critical role in defining long-term market and technical trends, especially in the power management area.