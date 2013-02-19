© handmadepictures dreamstime.com

Dialog extends power scalability for smartphones

Dialog Semiconductor announced the first programmable multiphase DC-to-DC buck converter, the DA9210, that can be scaled for use across multiple, high-end smartphone and tablet platforms to help accelerate development cycles.

The new four-phase DA9210 buck converter delivers an output current of up to 12 Amp. This can be doubled to 24 Amps when two DA9210 converters are used in parallel and up to 38 Amps when combined with the Dialog’s DA9063 System PMIC to supply other power rails in the system.



Udo Kratz, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Dialog’s Mobile Systems business unit, commented, “Dialog has created the new concept of a scalable power solution with our DA9210 quad-phase buck converter. It helps to minimise the effort involved in developing subsequent designs of feature-packed, next generation smartphones and tablets to help vendors keep pace with the need to launch new models every six to nine months in response to consumer demand and competitor activity.”



The DA9210 wide supply range of 2.7V to 5.5V enables the use of single cell lithium-ion batteries as well as a standard 5V supply or a USB power supply. The operating temperature range is -40 to +85 degrees C. The device is available now.