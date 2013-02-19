Toshiba ships samples of UFS devices

© rob hill dreamstime.com

Toshiba and Toshiba Electronics Europe (TEE) are shipping samples of its 64-gigabyte (GB) embedded NAND flash memory module equipped with a Universal Flash Storage (UFS) interface.

The JEDEC UFS Ver.1.1 compliant interface handles essential functions, including writing block management, error correction and driver software. It simplifies system development, allowing manufacturers to minimize development costs and speed up time to market for new and upgraded products.

UFS has a serial interface and scalability in terms of number of lanes and speed .

. The new products are sealed in a small FBGA 12mm x 16mm x 1.2mm package and have a signal layout compliant with JEDEC UFS Ver.1.1.

The first in the, the new module is fully compliant with theVer.1.1, and is designed for a wide range of digital consumer products - including smartphones and tablet PCs.With improved data processing speeds in host chipsets and wider bandwidths for wireless connectivity, demand continues to grow for large density, high-performance memory that supports high-resolution video.Samples are mainly intended for evaluation of the UFS interface and its protocol in host chipsets and by OS vendors. Toshiba will schedule mass production of the 64GB UFS module, as well as other densities in its lineup, according to market demand.Product density is identified based on the density of memory chip(s) within the product, not the amount of memory capacity available for data storage by the end user. Consumer-usable capacity will be less due to overhead data areas, formatting, bad blocks, and other constraints, and may also vary based on the host device and application. Maximum read and write speed may vary depending on the host device, read and write conditions, and file size. For purposes of measuring read and write speed in this context, 1 megabyte or MB = 1,000,000 bytes.