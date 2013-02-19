New High-Current Connector System from Molex

© jultud dreamstime.com

Molex Incorporated introduces the EXTreme EnergetiC High-Current Connector System.

High-end computer and telecom equipment

1U / 2U servers

Modular power supplies

Power distribution circuit boards

Complementing Molex’s family of EXTreme interconnect and power supply products the EXTreme EnergetiC High-Current Connector System is designed to provide high-end datacom OEMs and power supply manufacturers with an advanced solution for applications requiring up to 100.0A per bay.“Currently, connectors designed for high-end computing applications max out at 60.0A to 75.0A per blade,” says Rich Benson, product manager, Molex. “We developed the EXTreme EnergetiC High-Current Connector System, supporting up to 100.0A per bay, in anticipation of the increased current density needs of next-generation power supply units.”The EXTreme EnergetiC Connector System is available in a right-angle plug and vertical receptacle configurations, with 4- and 6-power blade bays and a 25-signal bay. A variety of configurations can be designed in a modular fashion to support demanding application needs. Data and telecommunication applications include: