NVIDIA up 7.1% during 2012

NVIDIA saw record revenue of $4.28 billion, up 7.1 percent from $4.00 billion in fiscal 2012.

Quarterly revenue decreased 8.1 percent sequentially to $1.11 billion; year on year, revenue was up 16.1 percent

Quarterly GAAP gross margin of 52.9 percent; non-GAAP gross margin of 53.2 percent

During the quarter, NVIDIA repurchased $100.0 million of stock and paid a dividend of $0.075 per share, equivalent to $46.9 million."This year we did the best work in our company's history," said Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of NVIDIA. "We achieved record revenues, margins and cash, despite significant market headwinds."We grew our GPU and Tegra Processor businesses. We are sampling production silicon of the Tegra 4 platform which includes our 4G LTE modem. And we created new pillars for long term growth with Project SHIELD and NVIDIA GRID -- first-of-their-kind devices that will extend our leadership in visual computing into mobile and the cloud."