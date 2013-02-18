© pelfophoto dreamstime.com Components | February 18, 2013
RFEL with video image stabilisation IP core
RFEL has available its Video Image Stabilisation IP Core, which is the first of its recently announced family of Video Processing IP cores that fully utilises the power of the Xilinx Zynq-7000 All Programmable SoCs.
Stabilisation is performed in real-time and entirely digitally, with the algorithm compensating for unwanted roll and horizontal and vertical shifts of a scene, thereby improving the display to the end-user and reducing work-load. The IP core can be configured to be highly resource efficient and very low power if required.
"Image stabilisation is an important capability for many electro-optic sensors," explained Dr Alex Kuhrt, CEO of RFEL Ltd. "Our IP-Core can therefore enhance many practical viewing systems, spanning a very broad range of applications including those found in defence and security sectors. The Image Stabilisation IP-Core provides a means for reducing both image blur and unwanted frame-to-frame image shifts and rotations, thereby aiding image interpretation and reducing the operator's workload."
While current electronic image stabilisation approaches use prominent image features to generate frame-to-frame flow vectors, and relatively simple processing in order to achieve sufficient throughput performance, RFEL's approach is to process image frames on a tiled basis in the spatial frequency domain. This allows the IP Core to process all of the scene information and gives a far more robust and accurate stabilisation solution.
The Stabilisation Core is designed to deliver a stable image under the most demanding of applications, including: driving aids for military vehicles, diverse airborne platforms, targeting systems and remote border security cameras. The algorithm implemented within the IP core stabilises images subjected to two-dimensional translations and rotations, from both static and moving platforms.
The stabilisation function provides real-time correction at frame-rates of up to 150 Hz for various imaging devices, or for resolutions of up to 1080p including both daylight and infrared cameras. For example, a 1080p colour camera operating at 8 bits and with a frame-rate of 60 Hz, necessitates operation with an input data rate of ~1 Gbits/s.
The accuracy of image stabilisation, achieved when tested using a very diverse and demanding range of evaluation video data, has been shown to be better than ± 1 pixels, even when subjected to random frame-to frame displacements of up to ± 25 pixels in the x and y directions and with a frame-to-frame rotational variation of up to ± 5˚.
The Image Stabilisation IP-Core is designed to work on all suitable major FPGA vendors' devices, although additional performance is available for Xilinx Zynq-7000 SoC devices only.
"Image stabilisation is an important capability for many electro-optic sensors," explained Dr Alex Kuhrt, CEO of RFEL Ltd. "Our IP-Core can therefore enhance many practical viewing systems, spanning a very broad range of applications including those found in defence and security sectors. The Image Stabilisation IP-Core provides a means for reducing both image blur and unwanted frame-to-frame image shifts and rotations, thereby aiding image interpretation and reducing the operator's workload."
While current electronic image stabilisation approaches use prominent image features to generate frame-to-frame flow vectors, and relatively simple processing in order to achieve sufficient throughput performance, RFEL's approach is to process image frames on a tiled basis in the spatial frequency domain. This allows the IP Core to process all of the scene information and gives a far more robust and accurate stabilisation solution.
The Stabilisation Core is designed to deliver a stable image under the most demanding of applications, including: driving aids for military vehicles, diverse airborne platforms, targeting systems and remote border security cameras. The algorithm implemented within the IP core stabilises images subjected to two-dimensional translations and rotations, from both static and moving platforms.
The stabilisation function provides real-time correction at frame-rates of up to 150 Hz for various imaging devices, or for resolutions of up to 1080p including both daylight and infrared cameras. For example, a 1080p colour camera operating at 8 bits and with a frame-rate of 60 Hz, necessitates operation with an input data rate of ~1 Gbits/s.
The accuracy of image stabilisation, achieved when tested using a very diverse and demanding range of evaluation video data, has been shown to be better than ± 1 pixels, even when subjected to random frame-to frame displacements of up to ± 25 pixels in the x and y directions and with a frame-to-frame rotational variation of up to ± 5˚.
The Image Stabilisation IP-Core is designed to work on all suitable major FPGA vendors' devices, although additional performance is available for Xilinx Zynq-7000 SoC devices only.
Lockheed selects Harris to deliver F-35's next-gen processor Lockheed Martin has selected Harris Corporation to develop and deliver the next generation...
Murata expands multilayer ceramic capacitor production Izumo Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., a manufacturing subsidiary of Murata Manufacturing Co....
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments