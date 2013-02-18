© pelfophoto dreamstime.com

Dialog appoints non-executive directors

Dialog Semi has appointed Mike Cannon and Richard Beyer as non-executive Directors with immediate effect.

Mr Cannon's career in the high-tech industry spans 35 years, including over 10 years as CEO of two Fortune 500 companies. Mr Cannon held successive positions as President, Global Operations of Dell Inc., CEO of Solectron Corporation and CEO of Maxtor Corporation.



Prior to this, he held senior management positions at IBM and Control Data Corporation. Mr Cannon currently serves on the Boards of Adobe Systems Inc., Seagate Technology and Lam Research.



Mr Beyer was the Chairman and CEO of Freescale Semiconductor from 2008 to 2012. Prior to this, he held successive positions as CEO and Director of Intersil Corporation, Elantec Semiconductor and FVC.com. Mr Beyer has also held senior leadership positions at VLSI Technology and National Semiconductor Corporation and served as an officer in the US Marine Corps. In 2012, he was Chairman of the Semiconductor Industry Association Board of Directors and served for three years as a member of the US Department of Commerce's Manufacturing Council. He currently serves on the Boards of Freescale Semiconductor and Micron Technology Inc.