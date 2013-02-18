© alterfalter dreamstime.com

STMicroelectronics to collaborate with Hyundai Autron

STMicroelectronics and Hyundai Autron, announses a collaboration to develop world-class electronic control systems for automotive applications.

ST and Hyundai Autron engineers are beginning the project by targeting semiconductors for power-train applications and specifically for engine management units. The two companies are simultaneously exploring expanding the cooperation into other applications. The effort is starting with using existing ST Application Specific Standard Products in new-generation vehicles expected to sample later this year; jointly-designed products should begin to appear soon after.



“With electronic systems playing an increasing role in precise vehicle control, outstanding quality and modest cost are both critical to success,” said Myunghee Lee, Sr. Vice President of Hyundai Autron. “As a long-time, leading player in automotive and a reliable partner with a broad technology portfolio, in-house manufacturing and proven commitment to automotive, ST was a good fit for us.”



“Hyundai Autron, like ST, is highly focused on quality and value in its products and both companies believe ST’s world-class technology, reliability, manufacturing strength and design expertise can make a significant contribution to one of the fastest-growing car brands globally,” said Marco Monti, Executive Vice-President and General Manager, STMicroelectronics Automotive Product Group. “We are excited to begin our journey with Hyundai Autron and look forward to helping them achieve their goals.”