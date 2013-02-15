© beisea dreamstime.com

Micron introduces industry's smallest 128GB NAND Flash

Micron Technology has introduced the industry's smallest 128-gigabit (Gb) NAND flash memory device utilizing its 20-nanometer (nm) process technology.

The new 128Gb device stores three bits of information per cell, called triple-level-cell (TLC), creating a highly compact storage solution.



Measuring 146mm2, the new 128Gb TLC device is more than 25% smaller than the same capacity of Micron's 20nm multi-level-cell (MLC) NAND device. The 128Gb TLC device is targeted at the cost-competitive removable storage market (flash cards and USB drives), which is projected to consume 35% of total NAND gigabytes in calendar 2013. Micron is now sampling the 128Gb TLC NAND device with select customers; it will be in production in calendar Q2.



"This is the industry's smallest, highest-capacity NAND flash memory device—empowering a new class of consumer storage applications," said Glen Hawk, vice president of Micron's NAND Solutions Group. "Every day we learn of new and innovative use cases for flash storage, underpinning the excitement and opportunity for Micron. We are committed to enriching our portfolio of leading Flash storage solutions that serve our broad customer base."