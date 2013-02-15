Visual prosthetics from Second Sight

© gingergirl dreamstime.com

California based Second Sight have created a retinal prosthesis which provide some sight to blinded people.

This is the second generation of the device – the Argus II. For this device, a two-patient pilot study was initiated in Mexico, followed by a 30-patient trial in 10 centres across Europe and the United States.Second Sight currently employs over 85 employees and has a European office in Lausanne, Switzerland.