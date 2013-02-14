© ermess dreamstime.com

Starship samples SCF670H SIM controller

StarChip, experts in designing, qualifying and industrializing Smart Card ICs is currently sampling the SCF670H product, its latest SIM controller designed to tackle the booming 4G/LTE market.

The SCF670H is the latest member of a family introduced a few months ago with the SCF335H. This family aims at covering the whole Telecom market from Native to high-end SWP through USIM Java Card and 4G/LTE applications. Following member of this family addressing Native sub-segment will be introduced in a few weeks.



Based on Cortus APS3s 32bit CPU, the SCF670H enables 25Mips25MHz across a broad spectrum of temperatures and offers advanced low power modes. Alongside a 24KB static RAM it integrates a 670KB unified flash memory that provides robust data retention (>25years) with several hundred millions cycles of endurance thanks to the E3 (ECUBE) mechanisms and is fully compatible with 4FF module packaging. The memory size of the SCF670H can be tailored to customers’ requirements by a simple configuration to be done at the customer premises or on the field.



“The high memory capacity, among other parameters of the SCF670H is one of the key aspects that supports the growing international demand for data intensive features in next generation mobile handsets”, said Yves Fusella, CTO of StarChip. “While SCF670H will expedite the introduction of higher performance smart cards and multimedia services for 4G/LTE mobile phones we are currently working on enhanced 90nm and beyond technologies for our next products”.



The SCF670H is available now in Sampling in DIL, Card or wafer form.