Northrop Grumman selects INTEGRITY-178B tuMP

Green Hills Software INTEGRITY-178B tuMP multicore operating system selected by Northrop Grumman for the U.S. Marine Corps H-1 mission computer.

Green Hills Software announced Northrop Grumman’s selection of the INTEGRITY-178B tuMP multicore operating system for use in their Gen II Mission Computer for the U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y and AH-1Z helicopter upgrades. The Northrop Grumman Technical Refresh Mission Computer hosts the INTEGRITY-178B Time-Variant Unified Multi Processing (tuMP) capabilities using a Freescale QorIQ P4080-based single-board computer.



“The UH-1Y and AH-1Z are highly integrated combat helicopters that require mission computers with significant yet flexible computing capabilities, which can be updated to support specific configurations,” said Ike Song, vice president of Northrop Grumman’s Situational Awareness Systems business unit in Woodland Hills, Calif.



The Green Hills Software tuMP multicore operating system is the foundation for the Northrop Grumman open systems architectural concept, providing a multicore framework for integrating applications of different programming languages, portable operating environments, and assurance needs. The highly capable scheduling capabilities of INTEGRITY-178B tuMP uniquely permit Northrop Grumman to effectively utilize the eight cores of the Freescale QorIQ P4080.



“Green Hills Software is very pleased that Northrop Grumman has selected the INTEGRITY-178B tuMP RTOS,” said Dan O’Dowd, founder and chief executive officer of Green Hills Software. “Green Hills Software has developed the INTEGRITY-178B tuMP multicore operating system for customers such as Northrop Grumman who want to maximize utilization of a multicore processor using products from a supplier with a proven reputation for delivery of reliable safe and secure software.”