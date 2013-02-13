© carabiner dreamstime.com

GPS Fitness Watch Market to Grow 50% in 2013

The market for GPS fitness watches is set to reach USD 1.07 billion in 2013, and this whether the Apple smart watch rumor is true or not.

The figures comes straight out of ABI Research’s latest quarterly “GPS & GNSS” Market Data which forecasts fitness watches split by price tier.



ABI Senior analyst Patrick Connolly said, “Low cost watches rapidly emerged in 2012, and are forecast to take a significant chunk of the market in 2013. From a competitive point of view, projected GPS IC shipment estimates indicate leading watch, fitness apparel, and electronics vendors are planning to release new products in this space in 2013. In 2012, Motorola’s MOTOACTV watch was a great example of how a new entrant can instantly win market share with a strong feature set and good price point.”



But it's not only about the big names, At CES there was a lot of activity around health and fitness watches from different start-ups such as Leikr, Pebble, Basis and others. Also, there is a bug opportunity for smaller players to work with the big application developers as a distribution channel.