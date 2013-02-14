© shawn hempel dreamstime.com

Allegro MicroSystems new direction detection sensor IC

The new A1233 is a dual-channel, Hall-effect direction detection sensor IC that provides digital output signals indicating the speed and direction of a rotating target.

The A1233 is a highly sensitive, temperature-stable magnetic sensing device ideal for use in ring-magnet based speed and direction systems in harsh automotive and industrial environments.



A key feature of the device is the fact that the Hall sensing elements are photolithographically aligned to better than 1 µm. This accurate mechanical location between the two active Hall elements eliminates the major manufacturing hurdle commonly encountered in fine-pitch detection applications.



The A1233 is a monolithic device containing two independent Hall-effect bipolar switches located 1.63 mm apart. It provides excellent speed and direction information for small-geometry targets. Extremely low-drift amplifiers guarantee symmetry between the switches to maintain signal quadrature. A patented high-frequency chopper-stabilisation technique cancels offsets in each channel and provides stable operation over the full specified temperature and voltage ranges.



The high-frequency chopping circuits also allow an increased analogue signal-to-noise ratio at the input of the digital comparators in the IC. As a result, the A1233 achieves industry-leading digital output jitter performance: something that is critical in high-performance motor commutation applications.



An on-chip low dropout (LDO) regulator allows the A1233 to be used over a wide operating voltage range. Post-assembly factory programming at Allegro provides sensitive switch-points that are symmetrical between the two

switches.



The A1233 is available in a plastic 8-pin SOIC surface mount package (L) and a plastic 4-pin single-inline package (K). Both versions are available for a temperature range from -40°C to +150°C. Each package is lead (Pb) free, with

100% matt tin-plated leadframe.