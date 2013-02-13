© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com Components | February 13, 2013
New 7 Way Multi-Pin waterproof connector from Intelliconnect
UK based manufacturer of RF and waterproof connectors Intelliconnect Ltd, has introduced a new 7 way multi-pin waterproof connector.
Featuring push-pull design for ease of connection and disconnection this addition to the Pisces range of waterproof connectors is suitable for harsh environments and may be connected and disconnected by operators wearing gloves.
Roy Philips, Managing Director of Intelliconnect comments; ”This connector was initially developed for use on a personal locator beacon (PLB) for the crew of fighter aircraft to enable their rescue from the sea. Ease of use and reliable operation under extreme circumstances were major design requirements. This design and functionality will be equally useful in harsh industrial or marine applications.”
The new Intelliconnect multi-pin waterproof connector is waterproof to 10m in the unmated condition (both halves), has an operating temperature range of -55 to +125ºC and the socket is connected directly into the PCB via solderable printed circuit tails. The push-pull connection design provides maximum ease of connection and disconnection and has a keyway for alignment and secure orientation and has an operating life of greater than 500 cycles. The socket may be mounted on panels of thickness 5.5 to 8.0mm
The new Pisces connector meets MIL-PRF-39012, MIL-STD-348 and is RoHS compliant and is designed and manufactured in the UK with 100% locally sourced components.
Custom designed versions of the new 7 way multi-pin are available via Intelliconnect’s renowned fast turnaround custom design service with drawings available in 24 hours and prototype parts available in 7 weeks.
Typical applications for Intelliconnect RF connectors include medical, telecoms, satcoms, military, aerospace, space, general microwave communications, rail traction, oil and gas and marine.
