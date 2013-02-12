© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com Components | February 12, 2013
Record net sales of USD 416 million for Microchip
Consolidated GAAP net sales for Microchip for 3Q/2013 were a record USD 416 million, up 8.5% sequentially from net sales of USD 383.3 million in the immediately preceding quarter, and up 26.4% from net sales of USD 329.2 million in the prior year’s third fiscal quarter.
Consolidated GAAP net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2013 was $10.2 million, or five cents per diluted share, up from a GAAP net loss of $21.2 million, or 11 cents per diluted share, in the immediately preceding quarter, and down from GAAP net income of $77.5 million, or 38 cents per diluted share, in the prior year’s third fiscal quarter.
“We were pleased with our execution in the December quarter despite a very challenging macroeconomic environment,” said Steve Sanghi, President and CEO. “Our net sales, gross margin, operating expenses and earnings per share were all better than the mid-point of our guidance given on November 8, 2012.”
Mr. Sanghi added, “We achieved an all-time record in net sales of $416 million in the December quarter. Net sales of microcontroller products were up 1.8% sequentially at $266 million, while achieving record sales for 16- bit as well as 32-bit microcontrollers thus exemplifying our continued strength in this market.”
“Our 16-bit microcontroller business was up 12.6% sequentially in the December quarter, achieving a new record for revenue,” said Ganesh Moorthy, Chief Operating Officer. “We continue to expand the breadth of the 16-bit solutions we are offering, and customers we are serving, as we continue to gain share in this market.”
Mr. Moorthy continued, “Our 32-bit microcontroller revenue was up 17.4% sequentially in the December quarter, also achieving a new record. We are continuing to win new designs and expanding into new applications to enable further growth in revenue and market share.”
Mr. Moorthy concluded, “Our analog revenue grew 7.7% sequentially in the December quarter to achieve a new record, and our analog business continues to perform exceptionally well. Analog revenue represented 22.4% of Microchip’s overall revenue in the December quarter, the highest proportion of our revenue ever.”
Mr. Sanghi concluded, “The March quarter has the seasonal effect of the Chinese New Year. However, we are starting to see exceptionally strong bookings and expedite activity in our business driven by solid demand and a robust design win pipeline. We believe the December quarter was the bottom of this cycle for Microchip, and we expect our total net sales in the March quarter to be up between one and four percent sequentially.”
