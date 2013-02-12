© stanisa martinovic dreamstime.com

Record net sales of USD 416 million for Microchip

Consolidated GAAP net sales for Microchip for 3Q/2013 were a record USD 416 million, up 8.5% sequentially from net sales of USD 383.3 million in the immediately preceding quarter, and up 26.4% from net sales of USD 329.2 million in the prior year’s third fiscal quarter.