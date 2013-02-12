© studio 37 dreamstime.com Components | February 12, 2013
NXP and Delphi Automotive in strategic collaboration
NXP Semiconductors N.V. signed an agreement with Delphi Automotive PLC that extends the two companies' long-term relationship in automotive electronics by making NXP one of Delphi's strategic core suppliers.
This agreement encompasses a variety of automotive semiconductor applications including infotainment and networking solutions. Under this agreement, Delphi has selected NXP's SAF775x family, a single-chip RFCMOS multi-tuner car radio IC and NXP's AM/FM background tuner.
"Delphi's primary objective is to make automotive products smarter and safer as well as more powerful and efficient," said Troy Zerbe, vice president of Global Supply Management for Delphi's Electronics & Safety division. "This collaboration agreement serves to strengthen a long-standing strategic alignment between Delphi and NXP. More than 20 years of close cooperation have helped us to consistently deliver market-leading products in car Infotainment. Through this collaboration agreement, we can work to develop and manufacture electronics that are ever smarter, smaller, lighter and more efficient."
"This agreement marks a new milestone in our collaboration with Delphi, a leading supplier of global automotive electronics and technology," said Drue Freeman, senior vice president, global automotive sales and marketing at NXP Semiconductors. "The fact that Delphi has selected NXP as a core semiconductor supplier is a great honor and underscores the high level of innovation, quality, and support that we continue to deliver to the automotive industry in our efforts to enable the 'connected car.'"
