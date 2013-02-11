© anthony bolan dreamstime.com

Bryton picks u-blox GPS for sports monitoring equipment

Bryton’s sports electronics leverage u‑blox’ advanced GPS chip technology.

“At Bryton, we understand the mindset of sport enthusiasts, and know exactly what they are looking for when they shop for electronic equipment to enhance their exercise experience: it must be smart, small, attractive, accurate, dependable, and packed with interesting and useful features that make their workouts more fun and informative,“ said Mr. Wolf Lin, President at Bryton Inc.



“u-blox extremely small GPS chip solution requires very few external components, meaning we don’t need to allocate much space in our products to achieve state-of-the-art, extremely sensitive GPS positioning capability, “ added Mr. Wolf Lin. “Another primary feature is long battery life. Thanks to u-blox’ low power chip design with sophisticated power saving modes, the GPS receiver, which must be active much of the time, requires only a small fraction of the device’s power.”