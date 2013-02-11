© nomadsoul1 dreamstime.com

John Thode is new President of DigitalOptics

Tessera Technologies, Inc. has appointed John S. Thode as president of DigitalOptics Corporation (DOC).

Thode will report to Robert A. Young, president and chief executive officer, Tessera Technologies, Inc., and will be responsible for the Company's DigitalOptics business, including strategy and operations.



"John brings extensive consumer mobile product industry experience and expertise to our company, including a proven ability to develop and grow emerging businesses," stated Young. "His key telecommunication industry relationships, prior track record of success, and deep knowledge of fast growing markets in Asia and elsewhere, will position us well as we pursue the significant opportunity in the $4.5 billion smartphone camera module market."



"DOC has a unique and differentiated MEMS approach to smartphone camera modules that I believe has the potential to revolutionize mobile imaging," said Thode. "I look forward to working with the team to deliver MEMS autofocus camera modules to market and to build on DOC's emerging role in this exciting space."