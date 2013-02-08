© ngweikeong dreamstime.com

LeadingUI chooses Cortus APS1 processor

Cortus and fabless semiconductor company LeadingUI are working together to offer touchscreen designs based on Cortus’ APS1 processor core.

Cortus S.A. licenses a range of 32-bit processor cores for embedded systems. The cores provide licensees with a scalable choice in embedded computational performance and silicon area to meet a wide variety of application needs.



“Modern touchscreen applications require silicon efficiency and very low power”, says Sang Hyun Han, Chief Technology Officer of LeadingUI, “The Cortus APS1 with its tiny silicon footprint is ideal for our user interface applications”. He explains, “Despite its small size, the core has adequate computational performance for our gesture recognition algorithms and we benefit from ultra-low power consumption”.



“We are delighted that LeadingUI has chosen APS1 to power their touchscreen products”, says Michael Chapman, CEO and President of Cortus, “By using our 32-bit core they can have a proven and rapid software development cycle by using a high level language”.



The APS toolchain and IDE (for C and C++) is available to licensees free of charge, and which can be customised and branded for final customer use. Ports of various RTOSs are available such as FreeRTOS, Micrium ?C/OSII.