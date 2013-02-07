© michal mrozek dreamstime.com

Digi-Key inks global deal with Holt

Digi-Key has added Holt Integrated Circuits, specialised in data bus communication IC production, to their linecard.

“The demand for Mil/Aero products has never been higher, and a prominent supplier such as Holt is ideally placed to serve this growing market,” said Mark Zack, Vice President, Global Semiconductor Product at Digi-Key. “Their high-quality product provides unsurpassed value for our customers and we are pleased to add them to our customer offering.”



“Holt is delighted to add Digi-Key to its worldwide sales distribution network,” said David Mead, Executive VP and COO at Holt Integrated Circuits. “Digi-Key’s well-known brand and respect among the design engineering community will enable us to broaden our customer base and provide a world-class online resource to promote Holt’s products”.