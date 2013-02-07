© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Cymer stockholders approve merger agreement with ASML

ASML Holding NV announces that Cymer, Inc. stockholders voted to approve the the previously announced merger agreement among Cymer, ASML Holding NV and certain affiliates of ASML.

More than 82 percent of the shares outstanding and 99 percent of the votes cast at the special meeting were voted in favor of the merger agreement.



Completion of the merger remains subject to customary closing conditions, including expiration or termination of the applicable waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act and receipt of approvals under other foreign competition laws. Cymer and ASML continue to expect the transaction to close in the first half of 2013.