Microchip expands SPI Flash memory portfolio

Microchip has expanded its SPI Flash memory portfolio, with the introduction of the SST25PF020B, SST25PF040B and SST25PF080B devices.

Offering 2-, 4- and 8-Mbit of memory, respectively, the SST25PF020B, SST25PF040B and SST25PF080B are manufactured with Microchip’s high-performance SuperFlash technology, a split-gate, NOR Flash design with thick-oxide tunnelling injector for superior quality and reliability.



With their extended operating voltage range from 2.3 to 3.6V, extremely low power consumption, small-footprint packaging, and fixed super-fast programme and erase times, these SPI Flash memory devices excel in a variety of applications. The memory is partitioned into uniform 4 Kbyte sectors, and 32 and 64 Kbyte blocks, offering flexible erase capabilities and seamless partitioning for programme and data code in the same memory block.



All three devices enable designers to reduce their overall product design cycles and total system costs while improving product performance. The extended voltage range provides designers with a wider set of options on the power-supply voltage for their chipsets and board designs, and reduces overall power consumption, making these memory devices especially well suited for battery-operated accessories, sensors and equipment.



The SST25PF020B, SST25PF040B and SST25PF080B SPI Flash devices offer flexible erase and programme performance, including erasing sectors and blocks as fast as 18 ms, erasing the entire Flash memory chip in 35 ms, and a word-programming time of 7 µs using Auto Address Increment (AAI). The devices also offer superior reliability of 100,000 endurance cycles, typical, and greater than 100 years of data retention. The active read current of these devices is only 10 mA, typical, at 80 MHz, and standby current is only 10 µA, typical.



All three Flash memory devices are available in 8-lead 150 mil SOIC and 8-contact WSON (6x5 mm) packages: The SST25PF020B is also available in an 8-contact USON (3x2 mm) package, whilst the SST25PF040B and SST25PF080B also offer an 8-lead 200 mil SOIC package.